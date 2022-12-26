Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson on NFTs
Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), recently shared his thoughts on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a Twitter Space he hosted on 26 December 2022, Hoskinson had this to say about NFTs:. “NFTs are useful...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Why keeping this exchange at arm’s length was the right choice for ADA
Charles Hoskinson justified his decision to decline Gemini’s offer to list ADA. ADA faced further downturn amid the ongoing crypto winter. In a Twitter space interaction with the Cardano [ADA] community, founder Charles Hoskinson pointed out that declining Gemini’s offer to list the token was the right call. The exchange had initially asked to have ADA on its platform which Hoskinson politely turned down.
dailyhodl.com
Head of Coin Bureau Says He’s Looking To Get Back Into Cardano (ADA), but Sees Problems With Ecosystem
A popular crypto analyst says his interest in Cardano (ADA) is returning, although he has one concern about the blockchain’s ecosystem. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy says that while he recently sold off his ADA holdings it is a promising project likely to survive the market turmoil.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near. The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”. “Happy Holidays to more than half...
u.today
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk Takes $140 Billion Plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ Not Far Behind
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
coinjournal.net
Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?
Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
u.today
Cardano Could Be Extremely Undervalued, According to Santiment
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.
