cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson on NFTs

Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Input Output Global (“IOG), the blockchain technology firm responsible for the development of Cardano ($ADA), recently shared his thoughts on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a Twitter Space he hosted on 26 December 2022, Hoskinson had this to say about NFTs:. “NFTs are useful...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Why keeping this exchange at arm’s length was the right choice for ADA

Charles Hoskinson justified his decision to decline Gemini’s offer to list ADA. ADA faced further downturn amid the ongoing crypto winter. In a Twitter space interaction with the Cardano [ADA] community, founder Charles Hoskinson pointed out that declining Gemini’s offer to list the token was the right call. The exchange had initially asked to have ADA on its platform which Hoskinson politely turned down.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
coinjournal.net

Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?

Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’

The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

u.today

Cardano Could Be Extremely Undervalued, According to Santiment

msn.com

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.

