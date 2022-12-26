ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Looper

Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons

There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
EW.com

Bob Pinciotti is back! Here's a first look at Don Stark's return on That '90s Show

"Hey there, hi there, ho there!" Don Stark lost count of how many times he said Bob Pinciotti's iconic greeting while filming That '70s Shows. For eight seasons from the late '90s to the early '00s, he played the well meaning yet totally cringeworthy next-door neighbor to the Formans and father to Donna (Laura Prepon), and when the retro sitcom wrapped in 2006, he thought he hung up Bob's curly wig and sideburns for good. But EW can exclusively reveal that Bob is officially back for Netflix's revival/sequel That '90s Show — check out the first look photos of his return in episode 6 below.
103GBF

103GBF

