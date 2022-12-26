Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
FireRescue1
Photos: N.Y. agencies send personnel, equipment to help Buffalo after crippling blizzard
ONEONTA, N.Y. — Area volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and highway department personnel headed to Buffalo on Tuesday for a 72-hour shift to help Erie County after a blizzard crippled the area over the weekend. "On Tuesday morning we received a call from ( Delaware County) Emergency Services Director...
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
‘It’s embarrassing’: County Executive displeased with Buffalo snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo's snow removal efforts "embarrassing" following the severe blizzard, prompting a response from Mayor Byron Brown.
Mayor Brown: “No feud” with Poloncarz after disputes on city cleanup efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disconnect regarding snow removal in the City of Buffalo has two of Western New York’s most prominent elected officials at odds. County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo’s cleanup efforts “embarrassing” during his press conference an hour earlier, and said there’s a reason the County has had to step in. “The […]
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
Snowmobilers rescue those in need during blizzard, frustrated with lack of plan
Snowmobilers in WNY helped rescue those in need during the Christmas blizzard this weekend. As city and county leaders defend their stances on snowmobile policy, one snowmobile group leader says he’s been trying to get a plan in place for some time.
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
WIVB
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home. That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this...
Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal
Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm
To help out with the historic storm situation in Erie County, Albany County will be sending 21 people and 20 trucks along with small and large plows.
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
