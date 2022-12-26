ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal

Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY

