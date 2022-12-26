ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
The Longmont Leader

Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont

In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
LONGMONT, CO
qhubonews.com

The Boulder County fire caused immense damage, but the homes that remained standing were found to have harbored an even greater danger: we transformed them into laboratories to examine the potential health hazards linked to urban wildfires.

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire didn’t come through unscathed. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images. This article is part of a collaboration with Boulder Reporting Lab, The Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder, KUNC public radio and The Conversation U.S. to explore the impacts of the devastating Marshall Fire one year after the blaze. The series can be found at the Boulder Reporting Lab.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?

A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
cobizmag.com

Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont

Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 The Point

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy