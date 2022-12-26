Read full article on original website
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont
In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
Colorado Toy Train Foundation teams up with veterans for special holiday exhibit
Members of the Colorado Toy Train Foundation have been showcasing a model railroad exhibit at the Broomfield Veterans Museum that depicts military and holiday-themed trains from World War II and the Korean War eras. Bear Owen, Vice President of the Foundation, who is also a member of the museum, explains...
Fire victim shares struggles after losing Boulder home in Sunshine Wildland Fire
Lopa van der Mersch lived in one of the homes that was lost in the Sunshine Wildland Fire. She said the fire started on her deck before spreading to her home on Dec. 19.
The Boulder County fire caused immense damage, but the homes that remained standing were found to have harbored an even greater danger: we transformed them into laboratories to examine the potential health hazards linked to urban wildfires.
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire didn’t come through unscathed. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images. This article is part of a collaboration with Boulder Reporting Lab, The Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder, KUNC public radio and The Conversation U.S. to explore the impacts of the devastating Marshall Fire one year after the blaze. The series can be found at the Boulder Reporting Lab.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont
Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
Snowboarder killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass on Monday
A snowboarder was caught and killed in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass on Monday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. This marks the first avalanche-related death of the season.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
The best restaurant in Colorado, according to Guy Fieri
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
