Denver, CO

CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator

Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban

Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dozens of flights still canceled at DIA

Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports. Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Snow moving out, ushering in sunshine. The snow...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Buffalo Wild Wings in Castle Rock Sells for $2.5M

Marcus & Millichap recently brokered the sale of a Buffalo Wild Wings property strategically located at the Promenade at Castle Rock, adjacent to the Outlets at Castle Rock. The property sold for $2,525,000 or $399.46 per square foot. The property is a part of Buffalo Wild Wings’ new restaurant design,...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday

Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
DENVER, CO

