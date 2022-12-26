Read full article on original website
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
United, American cap some fares amid Southwest cancellations
Two major airlines announced they would cap fares to select cities in order to help travelers whose flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines find alternative ways of getting to their destinations.
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Denver International Airport CEO says Southwest issues were preventable
In the days following a swath of airline cancellations that stranded thousands of holiday travelers, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington says he believes the situation was preventable.
milehighcre.com
Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator
Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
cobizmag.com
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
10,000 pieces of luggage unclaimed at Denver airport
Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes, but travelers are still stranded
Southwest will reduce its flight schedule over the next few days as the airline works to catch up. Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been forced to pay for hotels and food and search for their luggage.
EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban
Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
Inside the chaos at DIA as Southwest cancels hundreds of flights at Denver
Southwest Airlines canceled three quarters of its flights in and out of Denver International Airport Monday causing a storm of headaches for passengers and employees during the busy holiday season.
KDVR.com
Dozens of flights still canceled at DIA
Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports. Even after the holiday weekend hundreds of people are still waiting to get home as dozens of flights are being canceled and delayed Monday. Kristen Chapman reports.
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Snow moving out, ushering in sunshine. The snow...
milehighcre.com
Buffalo Wild Wings in Castle Rock Sells for $2.5M
Marcus & Millichap recently brokered the sale of a Buffalo Wild Wings property strategically located at the Promenade at Castle Rock, adjacent to the Outlets at Castle Rock. The property sold for $2,525,000 or $399.46 per square foot. The property is a part of Buffalo Wild Wings’ new restaurant design,...
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday
Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
