Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in south Austin
Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Missing Texas student Tanner Hoang found dead after vanishing a week ago as desperate search comes to an end
A MISSING Texas student has been found dead in Austin after sparking a massive search with his shocking disappearance a week ago, police confirmed. College Station police confirmed to The U.S. Sun on Saturday that the search for Tanner Hoang has come to a tragic end while a friend says no foul play is suspected, according to a heartbreaking post.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
College Station Police Make An Arrest In The Theft Of A Safe From College Station High School
An arrest has been made in the theft of $788 dollars from a safe that was stolen from the concession stand at the College Station High School gym on October 15. According to the College Station police arrest report, the safe and an iPad were recovered near Snook. School security...
Georgetown suspect accused of fatally shooting estranged wife arrested
The Georgetown Police Department is searching for an armed suspect in the area of Gabriel View Drive.
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
