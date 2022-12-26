ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
COLUMBUS, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash

Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX

