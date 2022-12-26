ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

JCSO Investigating Drive By Shooting

ARCHER LODGE – One person was injured in a drive by shooting reported at 12:39am Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 13200 block of Buffalo Road reporting a shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a 22 year-old man sustained a minor wound to his...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made

NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
NEWTON GROVE, NC
Law enforcement looking for suspect in breaking and entering of church

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of Faith Fellowship Church on Paul's Path Road in Kinston. Law enforcement found an unlocked door in the back of the church and video footage showed the suspect opening...
KINSTON, NC
Winterville authorities investigating Christmas day Speedway larceny

Authorities believe they have identified the suspects and are now conducting further investigations. A Christmas day larceny at a Winterville Speedway has local authorities searching for two suspects. According to a release from the Winterville Police Department, the public's assistance is needed in identifying a suspect in a larceny that...
WINTERVILLE, NC
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting

Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
CLAYTON, NC
Greenville police investigating after woman shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
GREENVILLE, NC
North Carolina man identified in fatal Christmas Day McLean County crash

(25 News Now) - A North Carolina man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Christmas Day in McLean County. According to the preliminary autopsy opinion of McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina, he died from multiple blunt injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, reportedly sustained as the driver of a van that left the roadway.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck

ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man

McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74

A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
WALLACE, NC

