Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jocoreport.com
JCSO Investigating Drive By Shooting
ARCHER LODGE – One person was injured in a drive by shooting reported at 12:39am Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 13200 block of Buffalo Road reporting a shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a 22 year-old man sustained a minor wound to his...
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspect in breaking and entering of church
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of Faith Fellowship Church on Paul's Path Road in Kinston. Law enforcement found an unlocked door in the back of the church and video footage showed the suspect opening...
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
wcti12.com
Winterville authorities investigating Christmas day Speedway larceny
Authorities believe they have identified the suspects and are now conducting further investigations. A Christmas day larceny at a Winterville Speedway has local authorities searching for two suspects. According to a release from the Winterville Police Department, the public's assistance is needed in identifying a suspect in a larceny that...
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
Winterville police seeking suspects in larceny at convenience store
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case that happened on Christmas. Police responded to 4985 Old Tar Road at 10:25 p.m. after a report of a man and woman stealing $300 worth of goods from the store. The two, who appear to be a […]
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
jocoreport.com
Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide
CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
Greenville police investigating after woman shot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
25newsnow.com
North Carolina man identified in fatal Christmas Day McLean County crash
(25 News Now) - A North Carolina man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Christmas Day in McLean County. According to the preliminary autopsy opinion of McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina, he died from multiple blunt injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, reportedly sustained as the driver of a van that left the roadway.
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
jocoreport.com
Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
Comments / 0