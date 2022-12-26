PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though it was Christmas, it was still a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport as flights filled with families were still landing at the airport. Gary Chimes and his son flew into Philadelphia from Seattle, and he said the only delays they experienced today were picking up their bags at baggage claim."Seattle had been frozen over and flights had been getting canceled left and right, and we didn't know if we would make it out, but we did," Chimes said. "We actually got out on time, and it went well." Standing out from the crowd in his top hat,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO