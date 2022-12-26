ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

David Heitz

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban

Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont

In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins updates anti-discrimination policy

Fort Collins has updated its anti-discrimination policy in city code to include the prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The code changes unanimously passed in city council just before the holiday. The Coloradoan reports Mayor Jeni Arndt called the changes “long overdue” to ensure the city is a “welcoming community for all.” For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
wasteadvantagemag.com

Loveland, CO Mattress Recycling Program Receives Statewide Honor

Since its launch in June 2021, the city of Loveland’s mattress and box spring recycling initiative has successfully diverted more than 166,000 pounds of waste from local landfills. In October, the program was recognized for that effort by the Colorado chapter of the American Public Works Association, which presented the city with an award for sustainability. “I think this award is proof of how great this program has been and hopefully it will continue to be in the future,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “The citizens of Loveland just continue to embrace programs like this.”
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions

Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming

Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
LONGMONT, CO

