North Carolina State

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:10 p.m. EST

NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. Police say the attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized and expected to recover, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]

