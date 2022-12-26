The criminal court of Maldives on Sunday found former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5m in 2019 for embezzling $1m in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator...

4 DAYS AGO