Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Highest surf on west and northwest facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Washington County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Akron. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Foothill locations and wind prone areas along Highway 395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of mist and fog continue to develop across portions of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities from 3 to 5 miles. However, at a few locations mainly west of State Road 16 and generally along and east of Interstate 77, fog with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will occur at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-292300- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.1.ER.221224T2018Z.221228T0115Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 650 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM PST Thursday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.4 feet tomorrow afternoon, and likely to remain above flood stage through the next few days. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/06/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River continues to slowly recede, but will rise again with additional rainfall today and tonight.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Del Norte and Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta road at the Elk River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 6 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
