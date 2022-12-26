Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning, causing southerly winds to gust up to 40 mph across the coastal counties and Hidalgo County, with occasional gusts up to 45 mph possible. These gusty southerly winds will be strongest from around 8 AM to 12 PM today before the low level jet slowly weakens and moves east. Occasional gusts up to 35 mph will remain possible through the afternoon. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas SLIPPERY ROADS BEING REPORTED EARLY THIS MORNING Light freezing rain occurred across parts of north central Wisconsin earlier this morning, so commuters should be aware of icy patches, especially on untreated secondary roads. If you have travel plans across north central Wisconsin this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as roads may be icy in spots.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Kodiak Island, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound POTENTIAL FOR STRONG LOW TO BRING WINDS AND WINTRY MIX TO SOUTHCENTRAL THIS WEEKEND We are monitoring the potential for an impactful weather event to occur across Southcentral this weekend. Weather models have not been consistent over the last 48 hours, which has resulted in lower forecast confidence, however, all models are keying in on a strengthening area of low pressure that will move from the north Pacific into the western Gulf sometime late Saturday night into early Sunday. This low has the potential to bring strong, gusty easterly winds to much of the northern Gulf, including Kodiak Island. Accompanying this area of low pressure is a deep fetch of moisture which will introduce warmer temperatures. This may result in a wintry mix of precipitation including rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet, or a combination of all throughout the event. At this time, we are not certain about the exact timing, amount of precipitation, or which locations will see which types of precipitation. All of this depends on the track the area of low pressure will take, and we are continuing to analyze that information. Please monitor the forecast in the coming days. We will be making frequent updates as we work to refine these details.
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 7500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Highest surf on west and northwest facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY BLACK ICE THIS MORNING Near to below freezing temperatures will remain across most areas before 930 AM this morning. With low level moisture in place, patches of black ice can form on untreated surfaces, including walkways and some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution and drive extra slowly and carefully when encountering these conditions.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Lake county. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 7 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This includes Buckhorn summit on Hwy 299 and much of Hwy 3. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * Additional Information...1 to 2 inches could fall as low as 1500 feet this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE RED RIVER VALLEY AND EASTWARD Areas of fog, occasionally reducing the visibility to around one- quarter mile, have pushed into the Red River Valley and eastward early this morning. Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. Conditions are expected to improve from west to east later this morning.
Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-292300- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.1.ER.221224T2018Z.221228T0115Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 650 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM PST Thursday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.4 feet tomorrow afternoon, and likely to remain above flood stage through the next few days. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/06/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River continues to slowly recede, but will rise again with additional rainfall today and tonight.
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
