Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with isolated higher sets on west-facing beaches, as well as dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Washington County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Akron. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible, and along the crest. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact US-20 and Santiam Pass.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following bayous in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 12.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Lake county. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 7 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Some of the higher benches could see 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Oroville, Mansfield, Disautel Pass, Tonasket, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Omak, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville, Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will start this afternoon with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come late this evening through Friday morning.
Comments / 0