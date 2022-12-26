Effective: 2022-12-29 04:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound POTENTIAL FOR STRONG LOW TO BRING WINDS AND WINTRY MIX TO SOUTHCENTRAL THIS WEEKEND We are monitoring the potential for an impactful weather event to occur across Southcentral this weekend. Weather models have not been consistent over the last 48 hours, which has resulted in lower forecast confidence, however, all models are keying in on a strengthening area of low pressure that will move from the north Pacific into the western Gulf sometime late Saturday night into early Sunday. This low has the potential to bring strong, gusty easterly winds to much of the northern Gulf, including Kodiak Island. Accompanying this area of low pressure is a deep fetch of moisture which will introduce warmer temperatures. This may result in a wintry mix of precipitation including rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet, or a combination of all throughout the event. At this time, we are not certain about the exact timing, amount of precipitation, or which locations will see which types of precipitation. All of this depends on the track the area of low pressure will take, and we are continuing to analyze that information. Please monitor the forecast in the coming days. We will be making frequent updates as we work to refine these details.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 4 HOURS AGO