Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-30 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning, causing southerly winds to gust up to 40 mph across the coastal counties and Hidalgo County, with occasional gusts up to 45 mph possible. These gusty southerly winds will be strongest from around 8 AM to 12 PM today before the low level jet slowly weakens and moves east. Occasional gusts up to 35 mph will remain possible through the afternoon. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk PATCHY BLACK ICE THIS MORNING Near to below freezing temperatures will remain across most areas before 930 AM this morning. With low level moisture in place, patches of black ice can form on untreated surfaces, including walkways and some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution and drive extra slowly and carefully when encountering these conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 7500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas SLIPPERY ROADS BEING REPORTED EARLY THIS MORNING Light freezing rain occurred across parts of north central Wisconsin earlier this morning, so commuters should be aware of icy patches, especially on untreated secondary roads. If you have travel plans across north central Wisconsin this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as roads may be icy in spots.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY BLACK ICE THIS MORNING Near to below freezing temperatures will remain across most areas before 930 AM this morning. With low level moisture in place, patches of black ice can form on untreated surfaces, including walkways and some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution and drive extra slowly and carefully when encountering these conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 03:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Beaches. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following Humboldt and Del Norte counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta road at the Elk River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 6 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow may continue for the next few hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING A few flurries will continue this morning over Monument Hill. Roads in the area may be snow covered and slick for the morning commute.
Comments / 0