Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Tank Showdown: “I Have Advantages That People May Not Realize”
Facing Gervonta Davis comes with several arduous and frightening factors. For starters, considering his star power, fighters who take on the Baltimore native are forced to deal with the magnitude of his awe-inspiring events. Secondly, and seemingly more importantly, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a penchant for the dramatics. With the 28-year-old sporting a knockout percentage north of 92%, his foes are often left unresponsive on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Ramirez Fight: 'F---- It, Oh Well, Let It F---in' Marinate'
Regis Prograis doesn’t necessarily blame Jose Ramirez for the fallout of what would have been one of the more intriguing title bouts in the first half of 2023. The way he sees it, at this point, they can only hope that the fight will get bigger with age. Prograis,...
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis on Jaron “Boots” Ennis: "That's The Fight I Want"
On the outside looking in, Rashidi Ellis seemingly checked all the boxes. Whether it was his blazing hand speed, one-punch knockout power, or sublime defensive movement, Ellis believed that his overall skills were more than enough to be mentioned with the rest of the welterweight division’s elite. Nevertheless, as...
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: I Never Underestimate Anybody; Don’t Care If I’m Fighting A Little Kid, My Aunt
Jaron Ennis wants nothing more than to test himself against boxing’s elite welterweights. Unfortunately for Ennis, he is instead training for a fight against unknown Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Philadelphia’s Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the IBF interim 147-pound championship on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I’ll Show That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Not A Master Boxer
All signs are pointing toward a showdown between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko to take place in the first half of 2023. Top Rank boss Bob Arum promotes both fighters and he’s indicated that the fight’s going to happen. That would indicate it’s a matter...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster on February 11 at Alamodome, Showtime
Tickets are on sale now to see two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster battle for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event. Tickets for the...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Missing Out on ‘Million Dollar’ WWE Paydays Due to US Visa Issues: Report
Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.
Boxing Scene
Spence On Stanionis vs. Ortiz: "That's A 50-50 Fight"
Although both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have done their best to clear out the logjam near the top of the welterweight division, fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis have grown restless. So, while winning a world title is of the utmost importance, Ortiz and Stanionis...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: People Don’t Understand … They're Not At This Level of Greatness
Teofimo Lopez isn’t about to let an underwhelming performance dent his confidence. The 140-pound contender from Brooklyn, New York, is coming off a competitive, if dull, split decision win over Sandor Martin of Spain at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the fight, Lopez was caught by an ESPN mic openly questioning himself to his handlers, saying “Do I still got it?”. The moment caused a ripple through the boxing world.
Boxing Scene
Castano: Charlo Will Now Learn That Injuries Occur In Boxing; What Goes Around Comes Around
Brian Castano had to laugh at the irony. The boxing industry was dealt a Grinch-like blow on Christmas Eve, when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime revealed that undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo was forced to postpone his mandatory title defense versus Australia’s Tim Tszyu. A broken left hand forced Houston’s Charlo to withdraw from their previously scheduled January 28 Showtime headliner from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens Tops ShoBox Tripleheader on January 20
Two former Trainers of the Year will lead their young and undefeated fighters into the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023 as James “Buddy” McGirt’s promising super middleweight prospect Sean Hemphill faces off against Ronnie Shields-trained prodigy David Stevens in a tripleheader set for Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Boxing Scene
Nelson Expects Josh Taylor To Do a Job on Jack Catterall in Rematch
Former cruiserweight champion and Sky Sports pundit, Johnny Nelson, believes Josh Taylor will be far better prepared for the second fight with Jack Catterall. Back in February, Taylor was dropped and won a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall to retain the undisputed junior welterweight crown. The two will...
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Extends Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Undefeated British Super-Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing that will see the Sheffield star fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023. One of the hottest young properties in world boxing, 'Thunder' (13-0, 10 KOs) enjoyed a stellar 2022, winning all four...
Comments / 0