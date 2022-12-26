Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023
We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
J.J. Watt’s retirement has NFL community remembering his achievements
J.J. Watt’s NFL career will end after his 12th season concludes Jan. 8 with a visit to the San Francisco 49ers. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, who spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, announced Tuesday that the 2022 regular season would be his last.
Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors
Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO.
Prominent NFL Personality Reveals Surprising Possible Destination for Sean Payton
Whispers about Sean Payton's potential return to coaching have reached a new volume this week. On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio posted an article covering the possibility of the former coach returning to his old team, the New Orleans Saints, alongside upcoming free agent ...
Jesse Luketa didn’t let wisdom teeth stop him from scoring J.J. Watt jersey
TEMPE — There was hefty outpouring of warm regards and reminiscing shortly after Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday he was retiring from the NFL after the season. But among the many texts, calls, emails and whatever else people are using these days to communicate with...
Titans vs. Cowboys prediction: Picks for a strange ‘Thursday Night Football’
An already tumultuous season is teetering on disaster for the Titans, who lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) for the regular season and will be without nearly a dozen other players for Thursday’s tilt against the Cowboys. Some of that is by necessity; some of it seems by choice. Either way, oddsmakers are expecting a blowout win in Dallas’ favor in a game that clearly means more to the visiting side. Here’s how we’re betting Thursday’s contest, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes TItans vs. Cowboys Prediction Cowboys -14 (-110 BetMGM) TItans...
Cardinals’ Greg Dortch answering challenge put forth by Kliff Kingsbury
TEMPE — The usage of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has been anything but consistent over the course of 2022. But could that trend finally come to an end over the final stretch of games this season?. If Dortch’s performance and snap count on Sunday night was any...
Cardinals sign Cooper to 53-man roster, add long snapper Bradley
The Arizona Cardinals signed return man Pharoh Cooper and defensive lineman Manny Jones off their practice squad and to the active roster among a flurry of other moves Wednesday. Safety Budda Baker (shoulder) and defensive lineman Trysten Hill (knee), who were injured in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Family tradition: ASU tight ends coach Jason Mohns follows father’s footsteps as assistant
The Arizona State football program headed in a new direction under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham. Since his appointment on Nov. 27, the Valley native and graduate of both Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and ASU has made it paramount that this iteration of Sun Devil football will feature a heavy dose of local flavor.
Sean Miller, former Arizona assistant Book Richardson back on speaking terms
Sean Miller and his former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Book Richardson on Wednesday spoke for the first time since the latter was arrested on bribery charges by the FBI in September 2017. They met briefly following Xavier’s win at St. John’s, reports ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. Miller is in his first...
Crouse, Chychrun register 3 points apiece as Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game winning streak
TEMPE (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller...
Former Oregon Ducks guard Jennah Isai transfers to BYU
Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference. Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20. Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively. It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason. Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30. List Social Media Buzz: Ducks win thrilling Holiday Bowl with 28-27 comeback over North Carolina
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 2