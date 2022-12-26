ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

thecomeback.com

Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023

We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors

Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
New York Post

Titans vs. Cowboys prediction: Picks for a strange ‘Thursday Night Football’

An already tumultuous season is teetering on disaster for the Titans, who lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) for the regular season and will be without nearly a dozen other players for Thursday’s tilt against the Cowboys. Some of that is by necessity; some of it seems by choice. Either way, oddsmakers are expecting a blowout win in Dallas’ favor in a game that clearly means more to the visiting side. Here’s how we’re betting Thursday’s contest, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes TItans vs. Cowboys Prediction Cowboys -14 (-110 BetMGM) TItans...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon Ducks guard Jennah Isai transfers to BYU

Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference. Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20. Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively. It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason. Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30. List Social Media Buzz: Ducks win thrilling Holiday Bowl with 28-27 comeback over North Carolina
EUGENE, OR
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
