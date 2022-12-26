Read full article on original website
Related
Will NC ban TikTok on state devices? Review underway as lawmakers ask Gov. Cooper to act
The lawmakers called on Cooper to issue an executive order similar to what some other states and Congress have done in recent weeks.
Afghanistan aid work compromised by Taliban ban on female NGO employees
Martin Griffiths, the head of UN humanitarian operations, is to fly to Kabul to try to resolve the crisis caused by the Taliban’s surprise decision to ban women working for NGO aid groups in the country. The move came as Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, said...
WSLS
Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet
TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has faced allegations of...
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment.
WSLS
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
TIJUANA – Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation's largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos that gangs sent...
Comments / 0