AOC yet to visit migrant facilities at border under Biden, after high-profile trip during Trump admin
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a noted critic of US immigration policy, has not visited the southern border since President Biden took office.
Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure
A Bolivian prosecutor said Thursday he had requested six months of pre-trial detention for a key opposition leader and former presidential candidate detained a day earlier on charges of "terrorism." "The precautionary measure that has been requested is preventive detention for a period of six months," prosecutor Omar Mejillones told reporters.
Accusations against detained Bolivian governor Camacho are "made up", says ex president Mesa
LA PAZ, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bolivia's former President Carlos Mesa told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the accusations against Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of agricultural hub Santa Cruz who was detained on Wednesday, are made up, spurious and non-existent.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: A liar for a leader
I have to comment on the George Santos fiasco. The newly elected U.S. congressman lied about his past. He lied about his religion, work experience and his college degrees. He is Catholic, not Jewish; he is broke, not rich; and he is a liar. The Republican Party will not ask him to resign because Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the House. He was not properly vetted by the Republican Party and the American press. Our voters were lied to, and now our democracy must face the fact that we have a liar for an American leader.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Our values are not to be compromised
Surrogate: defined as a substitute, especially a person or country that has been selected to represent another. Ukraine is our surrogate. It is taking on using our ideals in its war with Russia. It is doing our bidding without the loss of one American soldier or civilian. The people are our surrogates, without electricity or heat, while we stay warm in our houses and drive our cars.
Bakersfield Californian
S. Korea military sorry for failing to down North’s drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military scrambled warplanes and...
