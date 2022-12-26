I have to comment on the George Santos fiasco. The newly elected U.S. congressman lied about his past. He lied about his religion, work experience and his college degrees. He is Catholic, not Jewish; he is broke, not rich; and he is a liar. The Republican Party will not ask him to resign because Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the House. He was not properly vetted by the Republican Party and the American press. Our voters were lied to, and now our democracy must face the fact that we have a liar for an American leader.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO