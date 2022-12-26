The pandemic altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry bore the brunt of lower outpatient clinic visits and struggled to provide quality care with respect to home healthcare due to the risk of exposure to the virus as well as the record level of staffing shortages. The decline in the severity of the pandemic was followed by the mass opening up of the economy. However, risks related to the emergence of several subvariants of Omicron, including XBB and BQ.1.1, loom large on the U.S. MedTech sector. On a positive note, rising dependence on telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Option Care Health, Inc. (

3 HOURS AGO