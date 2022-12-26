Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Generac (GNRC) Provides Free Power Outage Data Across U.S.
GNRC - Free Report) has announced the launch of its Power Outage Central tool that allows users to view real-time power outage data for utilities across the United States. It is available for free with unlimited access to newsrooms and the general public. The data is aggregated and displayed on...
Zacks.com
3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
CSGP - Free Report) , Fair Isaac (. NTNX - Free Report) . Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation is driving industry-wide growth. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been benefiting the prospects of the industry participants. Nevertheless, the industry participants are suffering from the lingering effects of the pandemic, challenging macroeconomic conditions, including raging inflation that has induced sluggishness in IT spending, impacting the adoption of consultation and transaction processing solutions. Declining PC sales are major headwinds.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Here is What You Need to Know
QCOM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Forget Logitech (LOGI), Buy These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead
LOGI - Free Report) shares have plunged 26.1% year to date (YTD), making it one of the most beaten-down stocks in the broader market sell-off witnessed by the U.S. equity market in 2022. Shares of the company underperformed the Zacks Computer – Peripheral Equipment industry and the S&P 500 Index in the YTD period.
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Robust Order Level & Buyouts Aid IDEX (IEX) Despite Cost Woes
IDEX Corporation (. IEX - Free Report) is gaining from its solid product portfolio, execution abilities and growth investments (including increased exposure in emerging markets, productivity enhancement and digitization). Also, robust order and backlog levels along with effective pricing actions are expected to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Steady...
Zacks.com
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
FN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Fabrinet is a member of the Computer and...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: ADT (ADT)
ADT (. ADT is a well-known and trusted provider of security and home automation services. The company has a long history, dating back to 1874, of protecting homes and businesses from burglaries, fires, and other emergencies. In recent years, ADT has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. In addition...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Your Portfolio
OSW - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. HDSN - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. BBW - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest,...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: CarMax (KMX)
KMX - Free Report) . CarMax is a leading used car retailer in the United States. The company operates a network of over 200 stores across the country and has a strong online presence through its website, CarMax.com. Carmax is known for its wide selection of high-quality used cars, as well as its no-haggle pricing and customer-friendly shopping experience.
Zacks.com
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MRVL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned -24%, compared to...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch Amid a Challenging Outpatient Home Health Industry
The pandemic altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry bore the brunt of lower outpatient clinic visits and struggled to provide quality care with respect to home healthcare due to the risk of exposure to the virus as well as the record level of staffing shortages. The decline in the severity of the pandemic was followed by the mass opening up of the economy. However, risks related to the emergence of several subvariants of Omicron, including XBB and BQ.1.1, loom large on the U.S. MedTech sector. On a positive note, rising dependence on telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Option Care Health, Inc. (
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Why is Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock Out of Investor Favor?
SBNY - Free Report) has turned out to be one of the worst-performing stocks in the Finance sector this year. So far this year, shares of this bank have plunged 65.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 20.4%. Likewise, the stock is trading way below the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500, which have fallen 15.6% and 21%, respectively.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Buy Gartner (IT) Stock Now
IT - Free Report) performed well in the past six-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Gol Linhas (GOL) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
GOL - Free Report) is benefiting from the uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front). Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. Solid Rank & VGM Score: Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a...
Zacks.com
Crane Holdings (CR) Up 13.6% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
CR - Free Report) shares have gained 13.6% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 12.6% increase. Let’s look into the factors driving this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player. What’s Aiding CR?. Crane Holdings is benefitting from improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to...
Zacks.com
Equinor (EQNR) Resumes Production at Norway's Njord Field
EQNR - Free Report) resumed production at the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea after upgrading the platform, and the floating storage and offloading vessel (“FSO”). In 2016, the field’s platform and Njord Bravo FSO were brought ashore after almost two decades of production, setting up a renewed energy hub in the Norwegian Sea.
Zacks.com
Aeglea (AGLE) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
AGLE - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the...
Comments / 0