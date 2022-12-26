ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Jim Mayfield, International Trade Specialist with the Department of Commerce, will present at the January Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.
CYPRESS, CA
The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?

No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
2022 Year in Photos

In 2022 Angelenos finally began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction projects restarted, and people began to go out to work and play. It was also a year of hardship, as gas prices and inflation made life here tougher for many. A Los Angeles City Hall scandal revealed racism...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AAUW Long Beach Branch announces January program

The first meeting of 2023 for AAUW Long Beach Branch will be Saturday, January 7 at the Long Beach City College Planetarium. The program starts at 11a.m. with Assistant Professor, Jorge Ramirez giving an astronomy presentation using the College's state of the art projector. His talk will include viewing stars and constellations.
LONG BEACH, CA

