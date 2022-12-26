ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
CLINTON, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
WDSU

Franklinton police step in after heat goes out at nursing home

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Franklinton Police Department stepped in after a heater at a nursing home went out on Christmas eve. Temperatures were dropping fast, and dozens of residents were inside. Chief Justin Brown says he got the call at around 3 a.m. Saturday from a resident at the...
FRANKLINTON, LA
WAFB

3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day. According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest documents...
BATON ROUGE, LA

