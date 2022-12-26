Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
Boy who died during Christmas Eve hiking trip in Central identified by coroner
Editor’s note: The article has been updated to clarify that he was found in the Amite River. CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A boy who died after he was found in the Amite River on Christmas Eve during a hiking trip in Central was identified by the coroner’s office Tuesday. The boy identified as four-year-old Matias […]
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
WAFB.com
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The East Baton Rouge Parish Boys' Basketball Tournament tipped off at Scotlandville on Monday, Dec. 26. Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAFB news anchor...
wbrz.com
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
theadvocate.com
Two wounded in shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, sheriff's office says
Two men who were wounded in a shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday afternoon brought themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. It happened in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive, a few blocks south of Glen Oaks High School.
wbrz.com
Child died in hospital after being found in freezing water on Christmas Eve
CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a hiking trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water and died Christmas Day. Four-year-old Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The report came...
brproud.com
Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
Passenger dead, others hurt after crash in Ascension Parish
A woman is dead and another is facing negligent homicide, among other charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
brproud.com
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Man faces cruelty charge due to animals’ living conditions, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested because of his animals’ living conditions, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Merlin Avet, 61, is charged with cruelty to animals. He was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, and was released after posting a $500 bond.
WDSU
Franklinton police step in after heat goes out at nursing home
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Franklinton Police Department stepped in after a heater at a nursing home went out on Christmas eve. Temperatures were dropping fast, and dozens of residents were inside. Chief Justin Brown says he got the call at around 3 a.m. Saturday from a resident at the...
WLOX
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The convenience store worker accused of dousing a homeless woman with water has been issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says. Police did not immediately release the name of the 33-year-old woman who was charged. The incident appears to...
Man arrested after setting fire inside Walmart Christmas Eve
The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.
cenlanow.com
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had not been sentenced for a murder conviction. He was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday. In early December, deputies launched a search for...
Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Prairieville in 2018 has been given the maximum sentence, according to court officials. District Attorney Ricky Babin said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Cedric Emerson, 39, of Geismar,...
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day. According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest documents...
Comments / 0