ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A lighter side of life – picture essay

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgcDD_0juYtSSr00
Clapham Common, London, January 2021. Photograph: Alan Burles

I’d like to begin by misquoting the first line of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 – “It was love at first sight.”

The first time I saw a photograph by Elliott Erwitt I fell madly in love with him.

I wasn’t only drawn to Erwitt, I quickly discovered many other amazing reportage photographers too and I now realise that one of the things that I was drawn to was that their work didn’t condemn the world, it celebrated it.

To see the extraordinary within the ordinary is such a rich way to live life – what is there not to wonder at in this miracle of a world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljNTo_0juYtSSr00
Soho, London, October 2021

I felt this huge urge to join in so I spent almost a month’s salary on a pocket camera and told myself it must go with me everywhere. To this day it still does.

This photograph below, Kebab Feast Take Away, came from me standing in a queue one evening, waiting to buy some fish and chips.

Fortunately, rather than curse the fact that I was in a queue, I found myself staring with amusement at how the shiny metal frontispiece reflected the customers and at certain moments “completed” the bodies of the guys behind the counter. I had my camera with me (of course) but it was much too busy for a clear photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbaLm_0juYtSSr00
Clapham Junction, London, June 2005

So I hurried back the next day and, to the owner’s bemusement, asked if I could stand in the corner with my camera. I had stood there for about an hour getting the occasional one-on-one reflection when that lovely thing, “the unknown”, happened – schools finished for the day.

Groups of school kids started coming in and, after a while, these two schoolgirls. I was shooting film and took about eight shots. After the girls had bought their food I told them that I had taken some photos and asked them if they were OK about it. They said yes and I bought them their chips to say thank you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sygk9_0juYtSSr00
Hay-on-Wye, Powys, Wales, June 2022

We quite often visit Hay-on-Wye as my sister lives there. It is a small village on the English-Welsh border and is deep in farming country.

It is very pretty and always interesting to walk around, and on one such stroll my wife said: “Those rugs seem to have legs,” and she was right; she had seen the extraordinary in the ordinary. And when I went up to a cafe balcony to get a better viewpoint, I realised that the name of the shop made the joke.

I watched as a variety of people came past; kids, adults, family groups, some stroking the sheepskin, some chatting about it, some just walking straight past – all of which I photographed, trying to create the “is it an animal” joke.

But the picture I liked best was this one, with no one in it and, like I said, the name of the shop doing the work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzN0N_0juYtSSr00
The Bluff, Hay-on-Wye, Powys, Wales, February 2018

Seeing sheep in a different way also happened when we went for a walk up at Hay Bluff. Or maybe Welsh sheep-farming has moved into genetic manipulation?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00w6c4_0juYtSSr00
Village fete, Clifford, Herefordshire, June 2022

Not far down the road from Hay is Clifford, a tiny village in Herefordshire within a field or two of the Welsh border. Every summer they have a fete, which is not only marvellous eccentric fun but often a great source of visual delight.

The events at the fete include the Children’s Dog Show, Splat the Rat, the Highland Hoopla and the Welly Wanging Competition. Throwing a welly as far as you can is a weirdly skilful thing to do and I love it because it is a game created from an everyday object, fitting in perfectly with the idea of finding the extraordinary within the ordinary.

It was fun watching the wanging from within the fete grounds but it was when we left and there was now a hedge in the way that I saw how very surreal this game is.

A notable quote from Erwitt is: “To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place … I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”

A thing that backs up Erwitt’s quote is finding photographs local to home.

It speaks for itself that the streets, paths and sights local to us are the ones we see most often and therefore tend to become just part of the background.

We stop noticing them. So I am always happy when I see a photograph within yards of my house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEYsz_0juYtSSr00
Battersea, London, July 2005

One came about a few years ago when my children were playing in the street and the coal fire in our living room was reflected in the glass.

Another was when I was chatting on the pavement outside and glanced inside to notice that my daughter’s leg looked like a table lamp.

And a third happened as I was walking down our street and noticed that fluffy white clouds were reflected in all the car windscreens; and what did I see but the sun, peeping out from behind a cloud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPN1i_0juYtSSr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmR7I_0juYtSSr00
Clockwise from top left: Battersea, London, May 2021; Battersea, London, March 2019; the Alexander Pope pub, Strawberry Hill, Surrey, 2011; Clapham Common, Battersea, London, July 2008

My photographic philosophy is that life happens everywhere and that life doesn’t switch off, even for a moment.

That is why it is essential that I take a camera everywhere, even somewhere as dull as a supermarket queue.

I say “dull” but I was so excited to see this scene in the aisle next to mine. In fact I remember thinking it was well worth losing my place in order to take this photograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtUES_0juYtSSr00
Tesco supermarket, Clapham South, London, December 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpBtP_0juYtSSr00
Flight from Malta to London, July 2018

Another thing with always having a camera with me is the temptation to use it when perhaps I shouldn’t.

Having said that, I do not specifically search for photos, I let life take me where it will and, with luck, photographs seem to happen – the car, airplanes, newsagents, I even find myself taking photographs off the TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FknTL_0juYtSSr00
Zak’s Newsagent, Battersea, London, November 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i00L_0juYtSSr00
Weather man on breakfast TV, August 2010

I am so committed to my camera being with me everywhere that I also have it beside me in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrrF3_0juYtSSr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVzl9_0juYtSSr00
Clockwise from top left: Angel Underground station, June 2014; Clapham Common, London, February 2017; King’s Road, Chelsea, London, April 2016; the A3, New Malden, Surrey, August 2019

One summer’s evening, on the A3 towards Guildford, in among the traffic I saw four white vans ahead. I thought nothing of them.

But as I got closer, I realised that right there, as the vans followed the curve of the road ahead, was the extraordinary arising out of the ordinary. The name on the logo was a gift and the distance between the Echoes was perfect. Thank you Life!

Picking up my (film) camera (with its manual settings) I attended to the focus and the exposure, click, wind on, click, I took two shots. It’s on film so I don’t know that it is blurred. Doesn’t matter. Even Elliott Erwitt might like this one, I think to myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCk3X_0juYtSSr00
The A3, Ripley, Surrey, September 1990

Back in 2007 Antony Gormley had an exhibition at the Hayward Gallery, London. Part of it was an installation called Blind Light, which consisted of a room-sized glass box filled with a dense cloud of mist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXLtY_0juYtSSr00

People clung to the edge because they couldn’t see where they were going. I was outside the box and, on seeing this impending collision, I knew I just had to take a picture.

However, two things crossed my mind in that instant; the first was that on my left was a sign which said “no photography” and the second was that on my right was Gormley himself!

Fortunately my camera was around my neck and hanging over my midriff which meant I didn’t have to lift it to my eye, I could just aim and click. Shhhh, don’t tell, OK …

When I do my street photography workshops, I begin by talking about life moments versus photography moments. I say that unless we are having lots of life moments, how can we have any photography moments?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPFVM_0juYtSSr00
The Great Dorset Steam Fair, Blandford Forum, August 2008.

To explain what I mean by that I often refer to the words of Charles Wesley, the 18th-century English poet and clergyman, who wrote that he was “lost in wonder, love and praise”.

I like the use of the word “lost” because it means that he was not in control of what he saw, heard and felt.

So I encourage giving up trying to control over what you see, feel and hear because then every moment is new and astonishing. And the new and astonishing gives us life moments aplenty.

Then all we need is a camera – everywhere we go.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

I got a nose job — my mom was shocked by what the doctor found in there

A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place.  Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views.  “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
People

See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy