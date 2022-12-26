Read full article on original website
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
wnky.com
BGFD responds to house fire on Christmas Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department units responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon. At 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 25, BGFD responded for a possible structure fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home made the call saying the house was on fire and evacuated, according to officials.
WBKO
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
smokeybarn.com
Grandfather Who Died In Walmart Parking Lot Identified, How You Can Help The Family
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Oak Grove Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke police say a car was northbound when the driver lost control causing her car to run off the road and hit a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare...
smokeybarn.com
Christmas Morning Fire Destroys Springfield Historic Area Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that ultimately destroyed an entire home Christmas morning, officials calling the home a total loss. The home is located near downtown Springfield, tucked in behind Stokes Brown Public Library on N. Boren...
wnky.com
Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
whvoradio.com
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
WBKO
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most. ”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City to be released Friday
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember this flying friend we featured a few weeks ago. Well, now you can go see his return to nature for yourself! The Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary says that the eagle has made a full recovery and is scheduled to be released back to the wild.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
lakercountry.com
Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks
Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV. That day she was...
whopam.com
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
wnky.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to 2 arrests in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police arrested two men yesterday as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the information led police to a home on Nathans Rim Way in search of Taron Wells. Police say Taron Wells had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
wnky.com
Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
wvih.com
Two Arrested, Fentanyl Residue Found Accessible To Toddler
Fentanyl residue was found “accessible” to a 2-year-old boy during a Bowling Green arrest on Tuesday. Two men were arrested after Bowling Green Police received a Crime Stoppers tip leading them to a home on Nathans Rim Way to search for 27 year-old Taron Wells, of Bowling Green, who had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.
whvoradio.com
Old Madisonville Road Home Destroyed In Fire (w/PHOTOS)
A home on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Crofton and Westside fire departments arrived just after 6 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the...
