Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.

HAWESVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO