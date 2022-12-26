Read full article on original website
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
WBKO
Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside. The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives...
WBKO
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
WBKO
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most. ”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic...
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm. It's not just the lack of clean water. Local officials are concerned about fires and other emergencies.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City to be released Friday
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember this flying friend we featured a few weeks ago. Well, now you can go see his return to nature for yourself! The Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary says that the eagle has made a full recovery and is scheduled to be released back to the wild.
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
hancockclarion.com
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts
Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
Wave 3
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
Madisonville officials dispel rumors, tell people to instead watch for leaks
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have acknowledged there has been some confusion in regard to rumors of water shutoffs. We spoke with the water department about a rumor about how the city was going to shut off water to everyone. However, we have confirmed this is not true. Water department officials tell us if a […]
Owensboro closes street for repairs
The city of Owensboro announced a road closure set to take place on Thursday.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
whopam.com
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
WBKO
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
wvih.com
Two Arrested, Fentanyl Residue Found Accessible To Toddler
Fentanyl residue was found “accessible” to a 2-year-old boy during a Bowling Green arrest on Tuesday. Two men were arrested after Bowling Green Police received a Crime Stoppers tip leading them to a home on Nathans Rim Way to search for 27 year-old Taron Wells, of Bowling Green, who had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV. That day she was...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Old Jigsaw Puzzle Illustrates an Owensboro Some May Not Recognize — See Photos
I'm pretty sure I think the same thing every time I'm out in the Highway 54 area. I see Menard's, Meijer, Academy Sports, Walmart, Kohl's, Don Moore, and everything else that's made the east side Owensboro's busiest, and I just KNOW that anyone who moved away from here 20 years ago would recognize the place if they returned for the first time today.
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
