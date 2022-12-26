ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside. The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City to be released Friday

CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember this flying friend we featured a few weeks ago. Well, now you can go see his return to nature for yourself! The Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary says that the eagle has made a full recovery and is scheduled to be released back to the wild.
CAVE CITY, KY
Water pipes burst in Madisonville

Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
MADISONVILLE, KY
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts

Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
HAWESVILLE, KY
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe

The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. Initial cleanup is completed and a complete damage assessment is underway, and the courthouse will...
ELKTON, KY
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Two Arrested, Fentanyl Residue Found Accessible To Toddler

Fentanyl residue was found “accessible” to a 2-year-old boy during a Bowling Green arrest on Tuesday. Two men were arrested after Bowling Green Police received a Crime Stoppers tip leading them to a home on Nathans Rim Way to search for 27 year-old Taron Wells, of Bowling Green, who had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

