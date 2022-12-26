ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Injured In Parking Lot Shooting

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. According to a department spokesperson, Third Division officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Newcome Funeral Home. When officers arrived at the funeral home, they learned several gunshots had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Woman Injured In Shively Neighborhood Stabbing

Woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Shively neighborhood on Monday night. Officers with the Shively Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, just off Crums Lane, on reports of a stabbing, according to Shively Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown. A woman in her...
SHIVELY, KY
WHAS11

Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 people taken to hospital after crash in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in west Louisville. Police said that an SUV and car collided at the intersection of West Market and South 22nd streets around 3:30 p.m. The three people taken to UofL Hospital are expected to survive,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman in her 70s stabbed in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in her 70s is suffering from a stab wound in the hospital after an incident on Monday. Around 8 p.m., Shively Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to an SPD press release. Officers on scene found...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY

