wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
wvih.com
Two Injured In Parking Lot Shooting
Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. According to a department spokesperson, Third Division officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Newcome Funeral Home. When officers arrived at the funeral home, they learned several gunshots had been...
Wave 3
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of filming teens in bathroom of Highlands car wash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The manager of a Louisville car wash pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after police accused him of trying to film employees in the bathroom. Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, is charged with voyeurism and promoting sex performance by a minor. Louisville Metro Police said in November...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving truck toward officer in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge set a $50,000 bond for a Louisville charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer earlier Wednesday evening. According to court documents, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was sent to the 500 block of Rothbury...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
Man who led LMPD on brief chase, dragging officer with vehicle, pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A traffic stop near Valley Station ended with a short police chase and two Louisville Metro Police officers in the hospital on Tuesday, according to officials. The suspect, 56-year-old Casey Burk, appeared in court on Wednesday and plead not guilty to several charges including operating a...
wvih.com
Woman Injured In Shively Neighborhood Stabbing
Woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Shively neighborhood on Monday night. Officers with the Shively Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, just off Crums Lane, on reports of a stabbing, according to Shively Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown. A woman in her...
Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
WLKY.com
3 people taken to hospital after crash in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in west Louisville. Police said that an SUV and car collided at the intersection of West Market and South 22nd streets around 3:30 p.m. The three people taken to UofL Hospital are expected to survive,...
Woman in her 70s stabbed in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in her 70s is suffering from a stab wound in the hospital after an incident on Monday. Around 8 p.m., Shively Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to an SPD press release. Officers on scene found...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
