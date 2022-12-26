Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. China’s “zero COVID” policies had kept the country’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
WDIO-TV
Lack of info on China’s COVID outbreak stirs global concerns
BEIJING (AP) — Moves by the U.S., Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have...
WDIO-TV
Foreign firms: China ‘turns corner’ by ending quarantine
BEIJING (AP) — Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party’s abrupt decision to...
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor.
No, the FDA did not say that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots
A recent study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about vaccine safety surveillance in elderly Americans is being used by some on social media to incorrectly claim that the agency announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. A Dec. 17 Instagram post by the Hodgetwins, a pair...
India joins EU in mandating USB-C charging port on smartphones, as Americans still have to deal with 3 different types of ports and cables
India is following in the European Union's footsteps by requiring mobile devices sold in the country to have the USB-C charging port by March 2025.
North Korean drone provocations will come with a ‘severe price,’ Seoul says
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called the recent infiltration by North Korean drones "unacceptable" and vowed that such provocations will come with a "severe price."
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: U.S. House bans Tiktok
The U.S. House is banning Tiktok. A new rule says the popular app cannot be downloaded on any device issued by the House of Representatives, because it poses a security risk. That concern stems from Tiktok being owned by a Chinese company. Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims...
WDIO-TV
Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.
WDIO-TV
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation’s largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos...
WDIO-TV
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press...
Comments / 0