Three years after nabbing his second Best Film Supporting Actor Golden Globe for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt is back in the hunt for the same prize thanks to his work in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” The 59-year-old, who has now been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seven times in less than three decades, has a chance to set a new precedent among film performers. If he succeeds on his “Babylon” bid, he will be the first person to ever win three Golden Globes for supporting film acting. In “Babylon,” Pitt plays the role of Jack Conrad,...

