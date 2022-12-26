Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt (‘Babylon’) seeks record-breaking 3rd Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe
Three years after nabbing his second Best Film Supporting Actor Golden Globe for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt is back in the hunt for the same prize thanks to his work in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” The 59-year-old, who has now been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seven times in less than three decades, has a chance to set a new precedent among film performers. If he succeeds on his “Babylon” bid, he will be the first person to ever win three Golden Globes for supporting film acting. In “Babylon,” Pitt plays the role of Jack Conrad,...
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
How Anitta, the 'Girl from Rio,' went global
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Brazilian singer Anitta calls herself the "Girl from Rio." Her blend of local funk and pop is taking her far beyond her hometown, recently grabbing her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. She's one of the most popular music artists to come out of Brazil in decades.
How Hollywood gets wildfires all wrong — much to the frustration of firefighters
The new CBS drama series Fire Country, about a group of prisoners turned volunteer firefighters in Northern California, is aflame with the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama that audiences have come to expect from pop culture takes on wildfires and the people who bravely tackle them. The show was the...
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022
As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0