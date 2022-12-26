well I guess Canadians won't be traveling much for 7 months out of the year as they watch their EV sit when cold and snow. just a winter ornament
With the range/charge you get when it's cold I would venture a be careful what you wish for to governments pushing for EVs. We might actually see the 1800s come back. Self sufficient, not venturing far from home for work or shopping, growing food instead of a trip to the store....might as well have a horse and I know governments don't like self sufficient, thinking people.
Just saw information that, yes they don't charge in colder climates, and they don't heat inside the car as a traditional fuel vehicle. Most importantly, the battery charge takes about a 40 percent hit to provide heat for the occupants when it is cold.
