A 21-year-old Florida man fatally stabbed his mother this week because she never “pushed him to be a man,” authorities said. Cops found one woman dead inside a residence in Kissimmee with knife wounds to her stomach and her daughter with severe lacerations to her hand. Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located the dead woman’s son, Matthew Stewart Sisley, covered in blood a short distance from the home and placed him in custody on Tuesday. Sisley confessed to the bloody assault during an interview with investigators, who asked him if his mother deserved death. “Yes,” Sisley answered. “Because she never pushed me to be a man.” A detective then asked if he regretted ending her life. “No,” he said. “I would do it again.” Sisley, who added he hadn’t intentionally attacked his sister, was booked into jail and will face up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Police said there was no previous history of domestic incidents at the home.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO