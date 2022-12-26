Read full article on original website
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub
Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Lucy Letby poisoned baby by injecting two bags of feed with insulin 24 hours after 'murdering' his twin brother, court hears
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard. The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
Hippo Swallows 2-Year-Old Boy, Throws Him Back Up Alive
Hero saves 2-year-old swallowed by the hippo by throwing stones at the beast to get it to release the boy.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Florida man fatally stabs mom because she ‘never pushed him to be a man’: cops
A 21-year-old Florida man fatally stabbed his mother this week because she never “pushed him to be a man,” authorities said. Cops found one woman dead inside a residence in Kissimmee with knife wounds to her stomach and her daughter with severe lacerations to her hand. Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located the dead woman’s son, Matthew Stewart Sisley, covered in blood a short distance from the home and placed him in custody on Tuesday. Sisley confessed to the bloody assault during an interview with investigators, who asked him if his mother deserved death. “Yes,” Sisley answered. “Because she never pushed me to be a man.” A detective then asked if he regretted ending her life. “No,” he said. “I would do it again.” Sisley, who added he hadn’t intentionally attacked his sister, was booked into jail and will face up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Police said there was no previous history of domestic incidents at the home.
Airline apologizes after an eight-year-old boy was forced to wait more than 4 hours for his wheelchair
Paula Hudgell shared her experience on Twitter, saying she was appalled by the lack of help offered to her son as he waited.
