Boxing Day: How to get the best sale deals
The Boxing Day sales are in full swing, and retailers are fighting harder than ever to bring in the buyers amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Which? has been sharing some of their top tips for bagging the best deal , including being wary of 'was' prices that make things seem like a better deal than they are.
"These are prices that are cheap all year round, and the 'was' price that was hundreds of pounds more, was only ever in place for a few days", advises Harry Kind from Which? Magazine.
