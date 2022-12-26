ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Day: How to get the best sale deals

By Sophie Thompson
 3 days ago

The Boxing Day sales are in full swing, and retailers are fighting harder than ever to bring in the buyers amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Which? has been sharing some of their top tips for bagging the best deal , including being wary of 'was' prices that make things seem like a better deal than they are.

"These are prices that are cheap all year round, and the 'was' price that was hundreds of pounds more, was only ever in place for a few days", advises Harry Kind from Which? Magazine.

