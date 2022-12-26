Train strikes: No rail services for Britons across the UK on Boxing Day

Thousands of travellers intending to take Boxing Day trips will have to seek alternatives, as rail strikes shut down much of the country's transport network (26 December).

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are walking out, meaning airport services such as Stansted Express , Gatwick Express and Heathrow Express are also not in use, which is set to cause chaos for those returning from Christmas holidays.

While the roads will be busier (the AA expects 15.2 million cars today), bus services from National Express and Megabus are experiencing increased demand.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.