FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
onekindesign.com
Step into this mountain ski house in the astounding Wasatch Mountains
This extraordinary mountain ski house was designed for an active outdoorsy family by CLB Architects along with The Iluminus Group, located in the community of Monitor’s Rest at The Colony in Park City, Utah. Surrounded by spruce, fir, and aspen trees, this fabulous dwelling is nestled on a high-altitude site in the Wasatch Mountains.
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kslnewsradio.com
Snowbasin announces new ski lift
SALT LAKE CITY — New snow has brought a new ski lift to Snowbasin ski resort. The resort itself has accumulated 131 inches of snow this season, with just 5 inches of fresh powder last night. For skiers, the snow is a gift that keeps on giving. Soon they...
kmyu.tv
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
kslnewsradio.com
Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet
SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
Deer Valley Resort is sold out of lift tickets for Wednesday, parking at capacity
PARK CITY, Utah — The last week of December is a known pinch point for locals as the busiest ski week of the year. That continues to hold true as […]
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
utahbusiness.com
D.A. Davidson closes $48M in CPACE financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—-D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group, a nationally recognized team of capital market professionals, has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
Park City hotel bookings down 20% in December
The Park City Chamber of Commerce publishes a daily occupancy report that shows current hotel bookings at 23 lodging properties, which represent the larger local nightly rental market. For the month of December, reservations are down roughly 20% when compared to the same time last year. January bookings are largely...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Wasatch Range, Utah
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Gary Ayton, “Wasatch range, Salt Lake City foothills, Utah. Rad afternoon on the fat bike.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Flight cancelations, driven by Southwest Airlines, have ripple effects in Park City
Southwest canceled more than two-thirds of its flights in the U.S. Monday, and more than 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company said it plans to operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the coming days. The over 13,000 Southwest cancelations since Thursday have left thousands of people stranded at airports across the country.
A Christmas Miracle: Layton teenager meets her biological family for the very first time
A Layton teenager, Dayana Upchurch, who has never met her biological parents, got to spend Christmas with them for the very first time this year. They’re calling it a Christmas miracle.
KSLTV
Travelers impacted by airline cancellations ditch flights, rent cars to drive home
SALT LAKE CITY — During the holiday week, more cars are hitting the road, and fewer flights are taking off as travelers choose to take a road trip to their final destination. Salt Lake International’s rental car lot was full of people loading up their bags and preparing for...
kmyu.tv
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
