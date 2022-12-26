Read full article on original website
Springfield awards $2.27 million in ARPA funds for neighborhood projects
SPRINGFIELD — There is one word that came to mind for Adrienne Osborn, president of Upper Hill Residents Council when she learned the council received a total of $1,422,100 from the city’s Neighborhood Economic Recovery fund: “elated.”. “We have been awarded such a wonderful opportunity to improve...
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA
Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
a-z-animals.com
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
Religion Notes: Dec. 29, 2022
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Educational collaborative in Western Mass gets funding for electric school buses
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Thanks to two recent grants, The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative will begin to augment its fleet of diesel-run school buses with the electric-powered variety. According to Executive Director Roland R. Joyal Jr., the educational collaborative received $2 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
Cannabis company settles with OSHA over Holyoke employee death for $14K
A Florida-based cannabis company will pay $14,502 to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration as part of a settlement agreement after an employee died due to complications from her work in a Holyoke marijuana cultivation facility earlier this year, according to a press release from the company.
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
$46M to go towards workforce recruitment & retention across Massachusetts
In order to reduce staff burnout and improve client outcomes across the Commonwealth's human service and healthcare services sectors, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 85 community organizations over $46 million for workforce recruitment, retention, and training.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
NHPR
Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts
Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
Worcester Railers fall to Maine Mariners on the road, 9-3
PORTLAND ME – The Worcester Railers HC (18-10-1-0 37 points) lost to the Maine Mariners (13-11-1-0 27 points) in front of 4,204 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME on Wednesday afternoon. This was their first game back from the holiday break. The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY to play the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m.
Springfield to collect Christmas trees starting Jan. 3
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s Department of Public Works plans to collect old Christmas trees on Jan. 3 and will continue through Jan. 27, according to an announcement by the city. Residents will have two opportunities to have their trees collected on recycling day. “Trees must have all decorations...
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000
Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
