Agawam, MA

Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA

Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
Religion Notes: Dec. 29, 2022

Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts

Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
Worcester Railers fall to Maine Mariners on the road, 9-3

PORTLAND ME – The Worcester Railers HC (18-10-1-0 37 points) lost to the Maine Mariners (13-11-1-0 27 points) in front of 4,204 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME on Wednesday afternoon. This was their first game back from the holiday break. The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY to play the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m.
Springfield to collect Christmas trees starting Jan. 3

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s Department of Public Works plans to collect old Christmas trees on Jan. 3 and will continue through Jan. 27, according to an announcement by the city. Residents will have two opportunities to have their trees collected on recycling day. “Trees must have all decorations...
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000

Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
