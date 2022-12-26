Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
Luis Casillas' family said he was executed over a $500 repair bill. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
KHOU
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.
'I forgave him' | Friend says Sawyer Yards arson suspect who killed himself was in downward spiral
HOUSTON — Friends said they hope the man accused of intentionally setting fire to an art studio at Sawyer Yards last week is remembered for much more than his final acts. Eoles “Duece” Whitaker II, 32, killed himself by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as investigators closed in to arrest him, according to authorities.
cw39.com
Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police. We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they were...
Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month. Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.
Man accused of starting fire at Sawyer Yards took own life while arrest warrant was being served, HFD says
HOUSTON — The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged several Houston production studios last week took his own life after investigators identified him and showed up at his apartment to arrest him, according to authorities. The fire was set at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street on...
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
2 people found dead from possible overdoses along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas
GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses. Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says
Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, was reported missing Monday night after police say she was last seen in southeast Houston. By Tuesday morning, she had been found.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
