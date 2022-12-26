ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing

HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month. Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide

A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 people found dead from possible overdoses along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas

GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses. Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy