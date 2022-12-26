ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

What a busy year of weather! Recapping 2022′s notable storms

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. It’s been a busy year for Your Local Weather Authority as myself, Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, and Marshall Downing have had a LOT of storms to track over the past twelve months. I’ll take you through a few...
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

A long-overdue break from sub-zero nights

If the current forecast of the National Weather Service is correct, and that is always a big “if,” this Monday will be the last day of sub-freezing high temperatures for a while. After the sub-zero lows, we have endured during the days (thanks to the wind chill) and through the frigid nights will be behind us and we may even see 60 degrees on Thursday.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg prepares for Christmas tree drop-offs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The holiday season is coming to an end, and with that so are live Christmas trees. To help with the holiday cleanup, the City of Lynchburg is offering drop-off sites and days for residents to get rid of their trees. The city says Christmas trees...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Need-to-know’s for burst pipes

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. The town of Christiansburg says people mainly saw low water pressure, but it’s just one of many examples of water trouble going on in our area. If you’re impacted...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Post-holiday travel a breeze for drivers on Interstate 81

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With holiday celebrations behind us, many people are hitting the roads to return home. The few days following Christmas are considered some of the busiest travel days of the year. 10 News spoke with travelers who were stopped at a rest area along Interstate 81...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles

ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power finishes restoring power

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post. The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. There is no word yet on when the brewery will open. According to their page,...
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power

Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
VIRGINIA STATE

