WSLS
Coldest December since 2010 closes out with warmer-than-average afternoons
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no surprise that this December has been the coldest in over a decade. While Thursday morning starts out cold and frosty, the afternoon brings about some comfort. Highs reach about 55 to 60°. Despite increasing clouds later in the day Friday, afternoon temperatures will...
WSLS
Tuesday starts our slow climb out of the freezer; 60s by New Year’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – After the coldest Christmas weekend in more than three decades, we’re slowly climbing our way out. Yes, Tuesday morning is very cold (and calm) but the afternoon highs will make it into the 40s for the first time in almost a week. As high pressure...
WSLS
What a busy year of weather! Recapping 2022′s notable storms
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. It’s been a busy year for Your Local Weather Authority as myself, Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, and Marshall Downing have had a LOT of storms to track over the past twelve months. I’ll take you through a few...
Blue Ridge Muse
A long-overdue break from sub-zero nights
If the current forecast of the National Weather Service is correct, and that is always a big “if,” this Monday will be the last day of sub-freezing high temperatures for a while. After the sub-zero lows, we have endured during the days (thanks to the wind chill) and through the frigid nights will be behind us and we may even see 60 degrees on Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg prepares for Christmas tree drop-offs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The holiday season is coming to an end, and with that so are live Christmas trees. To help with the holiday cleanup, the City of Lynchburg is offering drop-off sites and days for residents to get rid of their trees. The city says Christmas trees...
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know’s for burst pipes
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. The town of Christiansburg says people mainly saw low water pressure, but it’s just one of many examples of water trouble going on in our area. If you’re impacted...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
WSLS
Post-holiday travel a breeze for drivers on Interstate 81
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With holiday celebrations behind us, many people are hitting the roads to return home. The few days following Christmas are considered some of the busiest travel days of the year. 10 News spoke with travelers who were stopped at a rest area along Interstate 81...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
WSLS
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles
ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WSLS
New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post. The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. There is no word yet on when the brewery will open. According to their page,...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments. The formal dance will take place at Camp Grove Friday, December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A DJ will be there to play music along with light refreshments. Votes will...
WSLS
AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power
Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
