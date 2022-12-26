ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Traffic alert: Major crash shuts down Eastex Freeway heading outbound

HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway is closed heading outbound due to a major crash near Parker this morning, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:22 a.m. and involves two vehicles. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers should exit and take...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. As of Thursday morning, METRO said the woman remains hospitalized, but her condition was not released.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars

HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
