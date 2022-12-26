Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze released at Waugh Drive Bridge
HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze were released at the Waugh Drive Bridge Wednesday. A huge crowd was present as the Houston Humane Society used a scissor lift to raise the bats as close to the underside of the bridge as possible before releasing them to the colonies.
Baytown motel guests say they were forced to leave due to water leak
BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding. “Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said. McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU...
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Traffic alert: Major crash shuts down Eastex Freeway heading outbound
HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway is closed heading outbound due to a major crash near Parker this morning, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:22 a.m. and involves two vehicles. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers should exit and take...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers race to help homeowners, business owners fix busted pipes after arctic freeze
HOUSTON – Houston area residents on Monday were finally able to enjoy a break from the cold that dominated the Christmas weekend. Yet for others, the weather was simply a break from what they’d been used to. “It’s been beautiful,” said Keith Empiringham who is visiting Sugar Land...
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. As of Thursday morning, METRO said the woman remains hospitalized, but her condition was not released.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
Outbound lanes on Highway 225 closed for 2 hours following 18-wheeler rollover crash: HPD
Houston police tweeted outbound lanes will be shut down for approximately two hours as they clean up.
Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes.
Deadly shooting at SE Houston apartment complex sparked by courtyard fight, HPD says
HOUSTON — One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Allendale Road, just outside the Loop near the intersection of Howard Drive and Galveston Road, police said.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
fox26houston.com
Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars
HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1