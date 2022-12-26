Read full article on original website
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
iPhone 15 and USB-C — why it’s a bigger deal than you think
Whether USB-C arrives with the iPhone 15 or some future Apple phone, it brings some important benefits to iPhone users.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Digital Trends
How the iPhone 14 Plus became one of 2022’s biggest tech flops
Of all the iPhones that dropped this year, the iPhone 14 Plus has received the dubious distinction of performing the worst, commercially speaking. It struck many as a little odd. The iPhone 14 Plus was one of the best iPhones Apple had created. It shipped with the latest iOS, a processor that outperformed most Android phones, and a large and roomy screen, all accompanied by the best battery life you’d find on a smartphone.
TechRadar
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
TechRadar
Here's how Apple's XR headset could change the game in 2023
Apple’s rumored entry into the mixed reality space looks all set to launch in 2023, and even though it's running late to the party I believe this long-awaited gadget could transform the VR and XR space. While the California-based tech giant has yet to say anything official about its...
TechRadar
Wrapping up the Mac for 2022: Ventura and M2 shone, but where's the Mac Pro?
It’s been another transformational year for Apple, mainly due to the company bringing out new Mac products and features to keep itself ahead of the competition, and as we wrap up 2022, there’s plenty to look back on. There have been some surprises in macOS Ventura, such as...
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
TechRadar
The iPad mini 7 is rumored to be on the way – but might not arrive until 2024
What with the iPad mini 6 launching in September 2021, it would be reasonable to expect a follow-up appearing in September 2022 – but of course we haven't seen any such tablet, and the rumor is that we might not get one until early in 2024. This comes courtesy...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may appear after all, with a new chipset inside
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, what with it not showing up in 2022 and everything – but the latest whispers emanating from the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on the way and has a newly developed chipset inside it. This comes...
New iPhone could be canceled or delayed for a ‘few years’ due to depressing reason, Apple expert claims
THE iPhone SE 4 has possibly been delayed beyond its initial two year release marker. Lower sales on previous cost-friendly models may have a contributed to an early grave for this highly-anticipated phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the next generation of the iPhone SE could be over before...
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
TechRadar
30 years of PDF: The file format that changed the world
Here we are, boldly proclaiming that the PDF format celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023, but that’s not entirely accurate. True, it was first introduced by Adobe Systems in January 1993 at the Windows and OS|2 Conference, and formally launched later, on the 15th of June. But the seeds of that format were sown many years previously.
Trusted Reviews
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
TechRadar
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Which new watch is right for you?
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are the latest versions of the best Fitbit watches. They’re stuffed with exercise features, designed to encourage regular movement, monitor your stress levels, track your sleep and log your workouts. They’re not incredibly well-designed for dedicated runners and cyclists, so existing marathon...
TechRadar
Apple Watch vs Garmin watch: Which should you buy in 2023?
The Apple Watch vs Garmin showdown has been a long time coming. Up until recently, Garmin has focused on sports tracking specific watches while Apple has been pioneering the smartwatch space. But thanks to the Apple Watch Ultra packing in smarter-than-ever tracking metrics and the premium Garmin Marq (opens in new tab) range looking good enough to fit in a Swiss watch shop, the two have met closer to the middle, both vying for that precious wrist space you may be thinking about filling. So which do you go for, Apple Watch or Garmin?
TechRadar
Oppo Reno 8 review
The Oppo Reno 8 offers fair specs for its price, with a good-looking screen and quick charging, while also undercutting plenty of other phones with its low mid-range price tag. However, there are a few issues, like Oppo’s lack of consideration for phone ‘hand-feel’ and underwhelming cameras.
