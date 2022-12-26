Read full article on original website
Related
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Outdated WWII tactics and Soviet-manned North Vietnamese SAMs: An in-depth analysis of how 15 B-52 bombers were shot down during Operation Linebacker II
While the Soviet SAMs, AAA, and Russian advisors had a lot to do with shooting down 15 B-52s and damaging several more, there were some guilty ones on the US side of the war that also help to cause B-52s to get shot down. In response to the North Vietnamese...
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
This Is What Lockheed’s Stealth Bomber Would Have Looked Like
If Lockheed's Skunk Works beat Northrop for the Advanced Technology Bomber contract, this would have been flying instead of the B-2A Spirit.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army
In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
U.S. Colonel Training Zelensky Forces Accuses Soldiers of War 'Atrocities'
In a recent interview, the head of a training group helping Ukraine said not all Ukrainian soldiers are following the rules of combat.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
theaviationgeekclub.com
North Vietnamese MiG-21 Fishbed pilot tells the story of when he shot down a USAF B-52 Stratofortress during Operation Linebacker II
According to Vietnamese records, on the night of Dec. 27, 1972 North Vietnamese Air Force pilot Pham Tuan used MiG-21MF No.5121 to shoot down a USAF B-52D Stratofortress bomber over Moc Chau. The MiG-21 is one of the world’s most famous jet fighters. This Soviet-made aircraft first flew in 1955,...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
USMC’s New CH-53K King Stallion Cleared For Full-Rate Production
Sikorsky will build up to 24 helicopters per year to supply King Stallions to the U.S. Marine Corps.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Astonishing Story Of Milunka Savić, The Most Decorated Woman Soldier In History
Even after discovering that their new recruit was a woman in disguise, the Serbian Army allowed Milunka Savić to keep fighting because she was just that good on the battlefield. She has more medals for combat than any other woman in history, but most people have never heard of...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
USS Arizona (SSN-803) Submarine Will Be the First Named After State Since Pearl Harbor
The USS Arizona (BB-39) was among the vessels to sink during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and now the US Navy is looking to honor the battleship’s legacy with the construction of a new attack submarine. On December 7, 2022, 81 years since the attack, the granddaughter of one of Arizona‘s crew members forever left her mark on the Virginia-class submersible.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mission: Return to North Korea to retrieve remains of US Navy’s first Black aviator
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Adam Makos, the author of “Devotion,” who visited North Korea in 2013 to negotiate the retrieval of a Korean War soldier’s remains, hopes to return to continue efforts to recover the remains of Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first black carrier pilot.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
