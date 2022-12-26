Read full article on original website
Williamson and New Zealand and a throwback to old Test cricket
They were slow, they were steady, they refused to take any risk and they might still end up winning the game
Cricket-Australia captain Cummins hails 'gutsy' efforts from wounded team mates
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins hailed team mates Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green for their courage under fire after the injured duo played through pain to help the side complete a series-sealing victory over South Africa on Thursday.
Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news
Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh make it to our 2022 teams of the year
ESPNcricinfo's staff pick their Test, ODI, T20 and women's teams of the year
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
BBC
ICC awards: England all-rounders Sam Curran and Nat Sciver among nominees
England's Sam Curran and Nat Sciver have been shortlisted in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual awards. Curran, 24, is nominated for the men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and Sciver is shortlisted for the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Curran was Player of the Tournament for England's memorable...
kalkinemedia.com
England cricket team to visit Bangladesh in February-March
The England cricket team will visit Bangladesh in February-March to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for last year's September-October session, the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be England’s first visit to Bangladesh...
ng-sportingnews.com
South African bowler Anrich Nortje hit by flying camera during Boxing Day Test
The annual Boxing Day Test often produces memorable moments, but rarely ones as bizarre as Anrich Nortje's run-in with the Spidercam on Tuesday. The South African bowler was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when he was hit by a flying camera. The impact saw...
Cricket-Starc threatens De Bruyn with Mankad after batsman crosses the line
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
Cody Gakpo Arrives In England Ahead Of Liverpool Medical
The 23-year-old is expected to sign for the Reds after they agreed a deal with PSV.
BBC
Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut
Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...
Australia secure series with thumping second Test victory over South Africa
It took some work but Australia wrapped up the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before tea on day four, by an innings and 182 runs, taking nine South African wickets to restrict the tourists to 204 all out. The result breaks South Africa’s streak of three series wins on Australian soil, and made it two from two for Australia this summer after beating the West Indies.
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
BBC
Cheshire dominoes team fight for future of the game
A dominoes team is fighting for the survival of one of the last remaining leagues in their area. The number of competitors in the longstanding Mobberley Domino League has almost halved in recent years. The Wilmslow-based Horse and Jockey team are hoping the league will continue as it has helped...
Sport’s most memorable moments of 2022 – No 4: Rugby union
Italy arrived in Cardiff on the back of 36 consecutive defeats in the Six Nations and though Wales had hardly had a championship to remember – a disappointing defence of their title – given the Azzurri’s tendency to get worse as the tournament goes on they were given little hope of breaking their seven-year duck. They were heading for another gallant defeat when Josh Adams went over after 68 minutes, but with less than two minutes to go Edoardo Padovani gathered Kieran Hardy’s overhit box-kick and passed inside to Ange Capuozzo. The full-back, then 22, cemented his burgeoning reputation with a dazzling run, through Adams, then twisted Hardy inside out and delivered the pass to Padovani to score. Paolo Garbisi nailed the conversion to seal a magnificent victory. Italy built on it by defeating Australia this autumn, adding further intrigue to next year’s tournament, with a home match against France kicking off their campaign.
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
Pakistan in trouble after Williamson hits double century
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.
BBC
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil says Cherries showed 'incredible belief'
Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil was impressed with his team's "belief" at Stamford Bridge, and says they were unlucky not to score against Chelsea as they were beaten 2-0. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
