ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMgIc_0juYhzOq00

Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.

Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Municipal offices in the snow-hit regions urged residents to use caution during snow removal activity and not to work alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmoWX_0juYhzOq00
Many parts of northeastern Japan reported three times their average snowfall for the season.
AP

The disaster management agency said a woman in her 70s was found dead buried underneath a thick pile of rooftop snow that suddenly fell on her in Yamagata prefecture’s Nagai City, about 180 miles north of Tokyo, where snow piled up higher than 2.6 feet Saturday.

In Niigata, known for rice growing, some makers of mochi, or sticky rice cakes that are staple for New Year’s celebration meals, said there have been delivery delays and their mochi may not reach their customers in time.

Many parts of northeastern Japan reported three times their average snowfall for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9cVo_0juYhzOq00
Dozens of trains and flights were also suspended due to the weather.
AP

Heavy snow knocked down an electric power transmission tower in Japan’s northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though electricity was restored in most areas later that day, according to the economy and industry ministry.

Dozens of trains and flights were also suspended in northern Japan through Sunday, but services have since mostly resumed, according to the transportation ministry.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Deadly winter weather hits Japan as heavy snow piles up in northern regions

Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
Vice

Record Snowfall in Japan Kills 17 and Injures More Than 90

Japan is emerging from a deadly white Christmas, as heavy snow blanketed its northern region killing 17 and injuring 93 people in the past 10 days, officials said on Monday. With record snowfall enveloping various parts of the country, three municipalities in Japan's northeastern region measured over a meter of snow within a 24-hour period on Monday morning—the highest these areas have ever recorded. Cities in Niigata Prefecture recorded between 72 centimeters to 87 centimeters of snow.
BBC

Deadly blizzard leaves more than 60 dead across US

The death toll in the New York city of Buffalo has risen to 28, with thousands still without power amid a monster winter storm that has battered North America. Across the US, at least 62 people have died in weather-related incidents. In Buffalo, a state official said that military police...
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

4 Dead in 50-Car Pileup Sparked by Bomb Cyclone

Four people were killed in a monster 50-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that was slammed by nasty weather. OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura said drivers faced “whiteout conditions” on Friday when a crash triggered a massive chain reaction. Photos from the scene showed two trucks with their front ends ripped apart. Authorities say up to a dozen people may have lost their lives in the extreme winter storm known as a bomb cyclone that is pummeling several states.Read it at 13abc
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup

Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said Monday. Two others, including a baby girl, drowned in the eastern towns of Libmanan and Tinambac after they were hit by floods several days before Christmas, the civil defence office said.
US News and World Report

Philippines Reports at Least Eight Deaths as Rains, Floods Disrupt Christmas Celebrations

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate. Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep...
GreenMatters

The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising

Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
The Independent

Heavy rain triggers waterfall in ancient city of Petra as tourists race to escape floods

Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozensFamily with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
The Week

At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever

There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.  The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week.  NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms.  The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

Death toll from winter storm rises to at least 31

The death toll from the winter storm sweeping across large parts of the continental United States has risen to at least 31.  People have died in weather-related traffic accidents or from the cold, while a couple died as a results of responders not being able to treat medical conditions quickly enough because of the conditions…
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy