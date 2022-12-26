Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford transfer rumours, new stadium name, Mudryk & Mitrovic latest
Some shocking news being reported as of late, with Jordan Pickford’s future at Everton somewhat uncertain. Should the Toffees sell him with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea hovering? [Daily Mail]. Ellis Simms continues his fine form for Sunderland, scoring a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘to accelerate’ interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranović — reports
Reece James will only be out for a few weeks after reinjuring his knee in yesterday’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, but earlier we had feared the worst. Despite that good(ish) news, Chelsea clearly could use another (backup) option at the position. We all love César Azpilicueta, legend and all, but he’s not an ideal solution anymore unfortunately.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
David de Gea - 7 Steady performance from the Spaniard. Did well when occassanially called upon. Started the match well with an effort on goal. Never really looked troubled at the back. Raphael Varane - 8 Put in another solid defensive display after an excellent World Cup campaign. Luke Shaw...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Solid Win Over Aston Villa
It was fairly smooth sailing for Liverpool in the first half of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Two goals and a rash of additional opportunities had the Reds looking like they might just cruise on to a win. As we’ve seen all too often this season, however, Liverpool struggled to put together two complete halves of football, and spent most of the second half under duress from an Aston Villa side looking to right the ship under Unai Emery. In the end, however, Liverpool weathered the storm despite conceding a goal, and got a third themselves courtesy of young Stefan Bajčetić.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
BBC
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
NBC Sports
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table
LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium. Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.
Soccer-Quitting Juventus top job wasn't easy, Andrea Agnelli says
TURIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus (JUVE.MI) Chairman Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday defended his tenure at the helm of the Serie A club and said the decision to step down had been a hard one to take.
BBC
Rashford gets the nod from Garth
Marcus Rashford earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week with his fine display against Nottingham Forest. Crooks said: "The movement for Marcus Rashford's goal against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday was only equalled by the quality of the finish. The Forest defence stood and watched the forward move towards the ball with such intent, yet did nothing to prevent it.
