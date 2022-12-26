Read full article on original website
Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis
The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
Cheshire dominoes team fight for future of the game
A dominoes team is fighting for the survival of one of the last remaining leagues in their area. The number of competitors in the longstanding Mobberley Domino League has almost halved in recent years. The Wilmslow-based Horse and Jockey team are hoping the league will continue as it has helped...
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
Report: Liverpool Prioritise Jude Bellingham Transfer Over Enzo Fernandez
Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been linked with both of the World Cup stars over recent weeks.
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
Everton to consider selling on-loan striker in January - report
Could an opportunity arise for Sunderland to finally get their man?
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day: "We start new. We cannot change that. We have to fight together again and for that it was really good. "I loved the first half, the outstanding moment was for sure the first goal with the pass from Trent but we had top situations in the build-up.
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances
The Brighton forward has impressed this season with his hattrick at Anfield a highlight.
Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa; First PL goal for teen
Mohamed Salah had a goal and an assist as Liverpool reopened its Premier League campaign with a decisive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day. Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope of a comeback following a deserved run of control but Liverpool 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic scored his first Premier League goal to restore the two-goal cushion and send the Reds to a seventh win this season (7-4-4).
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
