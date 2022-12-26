ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Alameda’s Crypto Wallets Are Quietly Swapping Funds for Bitcoin (BTC): On-Chain Data

Alameda Research’s Ethereum (ETH) addresses are quietly swapping altcoins for Bitcoin (BTC), according to on-chain sleuths. The pseudonymous on-chain researcher known as Ergo says on Twitter that Alameda addresses are “digging around in the sofa for spare change” and swapping ERC-20 tokens for ETH and the top stablecoin Tether (USDT).
bitcoinist.com

Defrost Finance Hacker Changes His Mind And Returns $12 Million Stolen Funds

Defrost Finance, a DeFi protocol built on the Avalanche blockchain that offers leveraged trading, recently released a blog post that contained some “good news” for users that were affected by the Christmas Day hack that drained the project of around $12 million worth of crypto assets. According to...
u.today

XRP Ledger Developer Sounds Alarm Over New Ripple Scam

Wietse Wind, an XRP Ledger developer, recently took to Twitter to warn that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by Ripple. He attached a screenshot showing a fraudulent offering that is supposedly being conducted by Ripple. Scams like these are used by cybercriminals to try...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...

