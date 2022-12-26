Read full article on original website
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
Naloxone: Police administer more than 100 overdose treatments
Police in Scotland have administered the potentially life-saving Naloxone treatment for drug overdoses more than 100 times since it started being rolled out across the country. Officers said there had been positive outcomes in all but four cases. Nearly 4,000 Naloxone kits, which help treat opioid-related overdoses, have been issued...
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity. It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon...
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
Highnam woman, 90, waits 23 hours for ambulance after stairs fall
A 90-year-old grandmother waited for 23 hours for an ambulance after she fell down the stairs and broke her hip. Jean Stringer was forced to lie on the floor from 15:30 GMT on Boxing Day until 14:45 the following day. Her family say she was in so much pain they...
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
