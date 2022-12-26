Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
bethesdamagazine.com
A county that takes pride in its diversity finds itself plagued with hate
For at least three years running, WalletHub has ranked four Montgomery County localities as among the most ethnically diverse in the nation: Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Rockville. People of color make up the majority of residents of the county. Jewish people account for about 10% of the county’s population,...
WTOP
Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county
People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
Bay Net
Special Guest Invited To Southern Maryland Regional Training Center
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 22, Cadet Class #27 was fortunate to have Mrs. Cathy and Chief Les Hendrick come talk to the class to share their personal experiences surrounding the line of duty death of their son Kenny on January 12, 1992. Kenny’s family has dedicated time...
fox5dc.com
Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing
Visionary reforms that will help keep Montgomery County growing and thriving while promoting affordability and inclusion. The post Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Opening in MoCo in 2023
Over 100 new restaurants opened in Montgomery County in 2022 and below you’ll find a list of restaurants that are scheduled to open in 2023. Chicago based Aloha Poke Co. has announced that it will be opening a Gaithersburg location sometime in 2023. Aloha is a fast-casual style restaurant that serves “fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients.” Franchise operator Mary Grace Barnebey is currently considering several options for the location, according to a report by WTOP. Aloha has area locations at 1333 19th St and 50 Massachusetts Ave in NW, Washington, DC.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
bethesdamagazine.com
Uninvited student apprehended at North Bethesda MS
Families of students at North Bethesda Middle School are raising concerns after an “unknown student” was apprehended on campus last week – the second time such an incident has been reported this semester. Assistant School Administrator Daniel Werbeck told parents of the latest intrusion in an email...
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
Washington Examiner
Parents deserve the truth, not sabotage by their children's schools
It is one thing for administrators to change a school’s admissions policy to make the student body reflect the community it serves. One way they do that is to get rid of test scores to make it harder for some racial groups to get into selective schools . But however bad one thinks such moves, it is surely worse to deceive parents outright, hiding from them what their children have accomplished, harming their futures.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
NBC 29 News
NAACP: Phonics-based learning can close reading gaps between African American and white students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Fairfax County NAACP says there is a noticeable gap in reading pass rates between African American and white students. The organization says research suggests a certain reading style has the most immediate and profound impact on closing this achievement gap. Doctor Sujatha Hampton is with...
Bay Net
Public Hearing: Weapons And Firearms Prohibited On County-Owned Or Operated Property
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., in a hybrid format, both virtually and in person at the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland, to consider Bill 2022-14. The proposed legislation amends and renames Chapter 51 of the Code of Charles County, currently titled “Firearms” to “Firearms and Other Weapons,” to prohibit firearms and other weapons, as defined in the Md. Ann. Code, Criminal Law Article, within 100 yards of a building owned or operated by Charles County Government or the Board of Charles County Commissioners.
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are cropping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from area drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
WSLS
Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
WTOP
Md. CEO emphasizes the importance of children having both parents, especially during the holidays
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Lesa Britt was growing up in North Carolina, she said she felt like there was always something missing. She was the youngest of nine...
