On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO