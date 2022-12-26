ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

foxla.com

Oxnard father dead, family hospitalized after Christmas house fire

OXNARD, Calif. - A family is in mourning after a house fire claimed the life of their stepfather. According to the Oxnard Fire Department, they responded to a home at 1353 W. Guava St. around 3 a.m. on Christmas day. They say heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the structure and multiple people were trapped.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas.  “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Plans Afoot to Build 300 More Tiny Homes Across Santa Barbara County

On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property. Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has hit the market. The home, in the Escondido Beach area of the tony beach community, has been listed at $9.8 million as reported by The Dirt.com. Petty bought the estate in 2010...
MALIBU, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Hits Santa Barbara County

It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

