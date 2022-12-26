Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
foxla.com
Oxnard father dead, family hospitalized after Christmas house fire
OXNARD, Calif. - A family is in mourning after a house fire claimed the life of their stepfather. According to the Oxnard Fire Department, they responded to a home at 1353 W. Guava St. around 3 a.m. on Christmas day. They say heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the structure and multiple people were trapped.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas. “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria
Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
Tourists visit the Danish Capital of America Solvang on Christmas Day
People say Solvang is the Danish Capital of America but also a Christmas town -- it's a must-stop for tourists on Christmas Day. The post Tourists visit the Danish Capital of America Solvang on Christmas Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plans Afoot to Build 300 More Tiny Homes Across Santa Barbara County
On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
Woman with Alzheimer's found on Hwy 101, returned home by CHP for Christmas
California Highway Patrol officers were on their patrol near Buellton when they noticed a blacked-out vehicle parked on the right shoulder of Highway 101.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
palisadesnews.com
Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property. Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has hit the market. The home, in the Escondido Beach area of the tony beach community, has been listed at $9.8 million as reported by The Dirt.com. Petty bought the estate in 2010...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara
31-year-old Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Alberto Torres in a downtown Santa Barbara 2019 gang-related murder. The post 31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Traffic reduced to one way on San Marcos Pass in Los Olivos following car crash
Traffic on Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos was reduced to one-way traffic control after a head-on collision around 1:10 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch Services. The post Traffic reduced to one way on San Marcos Pass in Los Olivos following car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain Hits Santa Barbara County
It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit
A large eucalyptus tree fell across highway 101, causing a 5 vehicle accident. The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain, Chilly Temperatures On the Way to Santa Barbara County
Rain is headed to Santa Barbara County after a warmer-than-usual weekend with Christmas Day highs in the mid-70s. The South Coast is forecast to get rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a continued chance of rain every day into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip...
