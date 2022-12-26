Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Teen Demands ‘Extravagant’ Christmas Presents with Bullet-Point Presentation
Although the holidays are meant to be dedicated to family and loved ones coming together to celebrate with one another, some people can take the meaning of the holidays and skew it in the wrong direction.
What’s the perfect age to enjoy the wonders of Christmas? | Nancy Eshelman
As of now, I have experienced just about every age. I’ve been an infant and a toddler. (I don’t remember, but I have evidentiary photos.) I was once a kid, a tween (a term that didn’t exist then), a teen and a young adult. I morphed into middle age and then retirement age. Now I’m just old. (Some call it elderly; I hate that word.) My project today, based on a long life, is to determine what’s the best age to experience Christmas.
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Mom Refuses to Cancel Christmas Tradition, Despite Protests from New Girlfriend of Son
Should a person ever change their family traditions to appease a stranger?. Photo byPhoto by paje victoria on UnsplashonUnsplash. With the Christmas season quickly approaching, families all around the world are ramping up to celebrate the holidays with the people they love the most in the world.
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents
Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Lizzo moved to tears by Christmas message from flutist James Galway
Music artist Lizzo broke down in tears after receiving a personal Christmas message from world-renowned flutist James Galway. The "Tempo" singer shared in an Instagram story a clip of the 83-year-old Galway playing the well-known "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" on his flute before wishing Lizzo a merry Christmas and describing himself as her "number one fan."
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
What a fake Christmas tree taught me about true holiday spirit
My origin story begins on Christmas Eve. My parents met on Dec. 24 on a southbound train. When they got married a decade later, it was in late January, but neither could remember which day. They always considered Christmas Eve their anniversary. In the lead-up to Christmas Eve every year,...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
My dad died 7 years before I had kids of my own. I grieve the fact that he's not in their lives.
The author says that she regularly grieves that her father won't meet her children but that they try to find love in others.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?
I've missed my kids' birthdays and Christmas as a lifeboat volunteer. I can't bear thinking about someone going into the water without anyone to help.
Jamie Bourke is a volunteer at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution or RNLI. He has missed birthdays, work, and Christmas Day to save lives.
How sick is too sick to go to a family gathering at Christmas?
Here are tips for staying healthy during the holiday season
Comments / 0