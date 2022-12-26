Read full article on original website
New York Post
8K patients receive message that they are dying of cancer instead of holiday greeting
Last Christmas? Oops — we meant merry Christmas! A UK doctor’s office texted thousands of patients startling news that they were dying of “aggressive lung cancer” — when they’d just meant to wish them “a very merry Christmas.” Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster sent the automated text on Friday, two days before Christmas, warning of “diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the BBC said. It asked patients to fill out a form that allows people with terminal illnesses to claim benefits, leaving many who got it bursting into tears. But within the hour, the surgery sent a follow-up offering “sincere apologies for the...
BBC
Christie cancer patient says 'her miracle baby is a blessing'
A woman who gave birth after pioneering cancer treatment said her "miracle" baby was a "blessing every day". Sammy Gray, whose CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against cancer, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile. But the 26-year-old from Blackpool became one of the UK's first to...
BBC
Cleidocranial dysplasia: The mum and son with a one-in-a-million condition
"I don't have collarbones, so I can touch my shoulders together under my chin," says Karen Hunt. "It's a party trick. There have to be some perks to my condition." Karen, 40, and her four-year-old son Jaiden have cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic condition that can affect teeth and bones.
BBC
Deaths of two children with Strep A 'not unusual'
The deaths of two children in Scotland with the Strep A infection is not unusual at this time of year, according to Scotland's chief medical officer. Professor Jason Leitch said Scotland was experiencing the highest number of Strep A infections since 2017. But he said it was a very mild...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis
A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
Elle
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
BBC
Bedroom fire caused by overheated phone charger
A house fire that destroyed a bedroom was caused by a phone charger that had been left on and overheated, a fire service has said. Crews were alerted to the fire by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the Essex property. The fire happened on Pendle Drive, Basildon, at...
Adopted dog from Bethlehem reaches Watertown family by Christmas Day
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN -- A local family received an unforgettable gift from Bethlehem just in time for Christmas. Monika Mukarker and her husband and daughter have waited two months to rescue a dog they found on the street in the West Bank. "I saw Koki on the street sitting with her three puppies," said Monika Mukarker of Watertown. She's lived in the U.S. for five years now but recently traveled back to Palestine to visit family. On a drive through the city from her sister's house, she and her husband found something they couldn't leave behind. "I just told my husband, stop...
This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour
One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
A vegan man whose arms went numb and who had trouble speaking had vitamin B12 levels so low they were 'undetectable'
For months the man had trouble finding words, felt confused, and had intermittently blurry vision, according to his doctors.
90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg Spends Christmas at Home After 3-Year-Old is Discharged from Hospital
Deavan Clegg's 3-year-old Taeyang was hospitalized a week before the holidays with complications from his chemotherapy Deavan Clegg's son came home just in time for Christmas. The 90 Day Fiancé star shared that her son, Taeyang, was admitted to the hospital a week ahead of the holidays when his body reacted poorly to his chemotherapy. The 3-year-old was released from the hospital on Friday. "Christmas Miracles do exist. Taeyang is well enough to come home and recover," Deavan, 26, captioned a video of herself pushing Taeyang out of the...
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
My dad died 7 years before I had kids of my own. I grieve the fact that he's not in their lives.
The author says that she regularly grieves that her father won't meet her children but that they try to find love in others.
What older Americans need to know before undergoing major surgery
How do older adults know when the potential benefits from surgery are worth the risks? And what questions should they ask as they try to figure this out? Here, guidance from experts on how to navigate the process with family and doctors.
BBC
Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub. The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Cost of living: Churches make hygiene boxes to combat poverty
Foodbanks have been under considerable pressure throughout 2022. As the cost of living soared and inflation reached its highest point for 40 years, more people turned to them for help than ever before. But it wasn't just food that was in demand this Christmas - people also regularly requested hygiene...
